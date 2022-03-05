Robertson completes hat trick in OT as Stars take down Jets
Gurianov scores equalizer for Dallas late in 3rd period, Holtby makes 39 saves
Jason Robertson scored his third goal of the game late in overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.
Denis Gurianov, with the tying goal late in the third period, had the other goal for the Stars (31-20-3).
Braden Holtby made 39 saves for the win in net.
Paul Stastny scored two goals for the Jets (24-21-10) and Kyle Connor added one.
Goalie Connor Hellebuyck stopped 30 shots for Winnipeg.
WATCH l Robertson's big night lifts Stars over Jets:
Gurianov's screened shot from the point beat Hellebuyck with 4:32 left in the third period to tie it up 3-3 for Dallas. Jamie Benn and defenceman Ryan Suter assisted.
Stastny had given the Jets a 3-2 lead at 12:19 of the third when he converted a pass from behind the net from Blake Wheeler.
Winnipeg tied the game 2-2 early in the third period.
Connor pounced on an Evgeny Svechnikov rebound and got the puck past Holtby off a Dallas defenceman at the 1:21 mark. Forward Pierre-Luc Dubois also assisted.
The Stars had taken a 2-1 lead into the third period. After forward Nikolaj Ehlers fell inside the Dallas blue line, the Stars had a two-on-one. Robertson converted that with a backhand shot after taking a pass from defenceman Thomas Harley at 19:09 of the second.
Stastny had knotted the score at 1-1 on a second-period power play. He converted a pretty pass from forward Andrew Copp with Stars forward Riley Tufte off for slashing at 13:23. Ehlers also assisted.
The Stars opened the scoring at the 5:23 mark of the first period. Robertson accepted a pass from Suter at the point, then completely deked Hellebuyck to the ice and slid a backhand into the empty net. Forward Joe Pavelski also assisted.
It was the second of a four-game homestand for Winnipeg, who will play host to the New York Rangers on Sunday.
The Stars will face the Wild in Minnesota on Sunday.
WATCH l Ukrainian men's choir reflects on emotional performance at Jets' game:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?