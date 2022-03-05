Skip to Main Content
Robertson completes hat trick in OT as Stars take down Jets

Jason Robertson scored his third goal of the game late in overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

Gurianov scores equalizer for Dallas late in 3rd period, Holtby makes 39 saves

Jim Bender · The Canadian Press ·
Stars forward Jason Robertson scores the winner against Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck during Dallas' 4-3 overtime victory on Friday night at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

Denis Gurianov, with the tying goal late in the third period, had the other goal for the Stars (31-20-3).

Braden Holtby made 39 saves for the win in net.

Paul Stastny scored two goals for the Jets (24-21-10) and Kyle Connor added one.

Goalie Connor Hellebuyck stopped 30 shots for Winnipeg.

WATCH l Robertson's big night lifts Stars over Jets:

Stars forwardJason Robertson overtime winner finishes off hat trick, downs Jets

1 hour ago
Duration 2:17
Dallas Jason Robertson recorded his first career hat trick including the overtime winner as the Stars defeated the Jets 4-3. 2:17

Gurianov's screened shot from the point beat Hellebuyck with 4:32 left in the third period to tie it up 3-3 for Dallas. Jamie Benn and defenceman Ryan Suter assisted.

Stastny had given the Jets a 3-2 lead at 12:19 of the third when he converted a pass from behind the net from Blake Wheeler.

Winnipeg tied the game 2-2 early in the third period.

Connor pounced on an Evgeny Svechnikov rebound and got the puck past Holtby off a Dallas defenceman at the 1:21 mark. Forward Pierre-Luc Dubois also assisted.

The Stars had taken a 2-1 lead into the third period. After forward Nikolaj Ehlers fell inside the Dallas blue line, the Stars had a two-on-one. Robertson converted that with a backhand shot after taking a pass from defenceman Thomas Harley at 19:09 of the second.

Stastny had knotted the score at 1-1 on a second-period power play. He converted a pretty pass from forward Andrew Copp with Stars forward Riley Tufte off for slashing at 13:23. Ehlers also assisted.

The Stars opened the scoring at the 5:23 mark of the first period. Robertson accepted a pass from Suter at the point, then completely deked Hellebuyck to the ice and slid a backhand into the empty net. Forward Joe Pavelski also assisted.

It was the second of a four-game homestand for Winnipeg, who will play host to the New York Rangers on Sunday.

The Stars will face the Wild in Minnesota on Sunday.

WATCH l Ukrainian men's choir reflects on emotional performance at Jets' game:

Ukrainian men's choir reflects on emotional performance at Winnipeg Jets game

6 hours ago
Duration 3:40
The Hoosli Ukrainian Male Chorus performed the Canadian and Ukrainian national anthems at the Winnipeg Jets game Tuesday, striking an emotional chord for those in attendance, and watching from home. CBC News videographer Justin Fraser sat down with members of the choir at one of their rehearsals this week to talk about the impact the war in Ukraine is having on them. 3:40
