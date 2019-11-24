Andrew Copp scores late to lift Jets over Blue Jackets

Andrew Copp scored with 1:54 left in the third period to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins tried to clear the puck up the middle of the ice and Copp knocked it down and scored.

He also picked up an assist for the Jets (14-9-1), who are 4-1-0 in their past five games.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored his team-leading 11th goal of the season for Winnipeg. Blake Wheeler had a goal and assist and Mathieu Perreault also scored.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, Seth Jones and Gustav Nyquist each scored power-play goals for Columbus (9-9-4), which had a three-game win streak end. Oliver Bjorkstrand contributed a pair of assists.

Winnipeg netminder Laurent Brossoit stopped 27 of the 30 shots he faced before he left the ice limping with 11:19 remaining in the third period. Connor Hellebuyck replaced him and made five saves.