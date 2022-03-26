Jets top Blue Jackets in overtime after squandering lead with 14 seconds left
Connor scores 41st goal, adds assist on Ehlers game-winner as Winnipeg wins for 7th time in last 10 games
Nikolaj Ehlers scored on a breakaway just 21 seconds into overtime, giving the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night.
Columbus forward Oliver Bjorkstrand forced extra time with a power-play goal with 14 seconds left on the clock after Winnipeg defenceman Josh Morrissey was handed a controversial slashing penalty.
Brendan Gaunce and Adam Boqvist also scored for the Blue Jackets in regulation.
Goals from Morrissey, Connor and Dominic Toninato put the Jets up 3-2 heading into the final frame.
WATCH | Ehlers wins it in OT:
Eric Comrie stopped 32-of-35 shots for Winnipeg (31-25-10) and netminder Elvis Merzlikins made 28 saves on 32 shots for Columbus (32-29-4).
Morrissey scored a power-play goal with 31 seconds left in the second period. His shot from the point was partially stopped but trickled past Merzlikins.
The Blue Jackets knotted the score at 2-2 by taking advantage of a sloppy giveaway by Winnipeg defenceman Logan Stanley. Centre Emil Bernstrom took the puck and passed it to Gaunce, who beat Comrie cleanly at the 3:22 mark of the second period.
Winnipeg took a 2-1 lead into the second period after Boqvist pulled Columbus to within a goal on the power play 13:01 into the first. Centre Gustav Nyquist and former Jets forward Jack Roslovic assisted.
Connor gave the Jets a 2-0 lead when he scored a short-handed goal at 12:30. Toninato flipped the puck up and Connor outraced Patrik Laine to the puck for a breakaway. He then deked Merzlikins and beat him with a forehand shot with Laine bothering Connor from behind.
WATCH | Jets honour Laine in return to Winnipeg:
The Jets opened the scoring when Toninato deflected a Brenden Dillon point shot past Merzlikins at 7:14 of the first period. Recently-acquired forward Zach Sandford also assisted.
It was the third of a four-game homestand for the Jets, who will host the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday at 6 p.m. The Blue Jackets will play the Wild in Minnesota on Saturday night.
