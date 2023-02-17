Korpisalo makes 37 saves, Johnson scores 3rd-period winner as Blue Jackets down Jets
Winnipeg misses chance to pull even with Dallas at top of Central Division
Kent Johnson's third-period goal was the tiebreaker, Joonas Korpisalo had 37 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied to beat the visiting Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Thursday night.
The Blue Jackets overcame a terrible first period, tying a season-low with just two shots on goal in the frame. They tied the game in the second period and moved ahead at 9:40 of the third with Johnson's shot through a screen seconds after a power play had ended.
Patrik Laine also scored for Columbus, and Boone Jenner scored into an empty net with 3 seconds left in the game.
"The guys did a good job letting me see the puck, blocking shots," said Korpisalo, who got a showcase game for teams that might be interested as the trade deadline approaches next month. He has split time with Elvis Merzlikins this season.
Kyle Connor scored for the Jets, and David Rittich had 21 saves.
WATCH | Johnson scores decisive goal to lift Blue Jackets over Jets:
With Dallas off on Thursday, the Jets missed a chance to pull even with the Stars at the top of the Central Division. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Winnipeg.
Columbus is still a distant last in the Metropolitan Division.
The Jets got on the board in the final seconds of the first period on a power play.
After a questionable hooking call on Columbus' Erik Gudbranson, Connor got a pass from Blake Wheeler and buried a shot from the right circle for his 25th of the season.
KC with the 🚀 <a href="https://t.co/fWRxZjpuik">pic.twitter.com/fWRxZjpuik</a>—@NHLJets
Laine tied the game on a power play 10 minutes into the second period when he shot over Rittich's far shoulder from the left circle.
Johnson got the tiebreaker with a shot from the left circle.
The game featured 12 power plays — seven for the Jets and five for the Blue Jackets. Each team scored once with a man advantage. Columbus killed three 5-on-3 power plays, the first time the team has done that since 2011.
"You get that many power plays to score and don't — regardless of the opponent — that's on us," Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said.
Family affair
Manitoba Moose assistant coach Eric Dubois — father of Winnipeg forward Pierre-Luc — joined the Jets on the road trip through Columbus, New York, and New Jersey. He was standing in for assistant coach Brad Lauer, who is recovering from a back injury. Manitoba is the AHL affiliate of the Jets.
Pierre-Luc Dubois was a first-round draft pick by the Blue Jackets in 2016 and played in Columbus until being traded to the Jets early in the 2020-21 season. He picked up an assist on Connor's first-period goal.
The Jets next face the Devils in New Jersey on Sunday.
