Wheeler's 4th career hat trick propels Jets to shutout victory over Avalanche
Winnipeg's Hellebuyck makes 40 saves in 5-0 win against reigning champions
Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves and Blake Wheeler recorded a hat trick and added an assist as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the reigning Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 5-0 on Tuesday.
Mark Scheifele collected a goal and two assists and Josh Morrissey scored once and had an assist. Cole Perfetti contributed a trio of helpers for the Jets (14-6-1).
Hellebuyck's third shutout of the season, and 31st of his NHL career, kicked off a four-game homestand at Canada Life Centre, where the Jets are 8-2-0 to start the season.
Winnipeg led 1-0 after the first period and 3-0 following the second.
Wheeler opened the game's scoring at 9:18 of the first, beating Georgiev stick side 20 seconds into a power play.
WATCH l Jets defeat Avalanche 5-0 for 3rd consecutive victory:
The Avalanche exited the period outshooting the Jets 9-4.
Scheifele appeared to score at 2:05 of the second period, but Colorado made a successful coach's challenge for goaltender interference by Wheeler and the goal was nixed.
Less than two minutes later, Morrissey blasted a point shot through traffic to make it 2-0 at 3:46.
Colorado was outshooting the Jets 25-14 after the middle period.
Scheifele recorded his 12th goal of the season after a quick pass across the front of the crease from Kyle Connor at 1:22 of the third.
Wheeler notched his third goal with 3:51 remaining when Perfetti sent him a pass to the high slot.
