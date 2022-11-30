Wheeler's 4th career hat trick propels Jets to shutout victory over Avalanche

Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves and Blake Wheeler recorded a hat trick and added an assist as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the reigning Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 5-0 on Tuesday.

Mark Scheifele collected a goal and two assists and Josh Morrissey scored once and had an assist. Cole Perfetti contributed a trio of helpers for the Jets (14-6-1).

Hellebuyck's third shutout of the season, and 31st of his NHL career, kicked off a four-game homestand at Canada Life Centre, where the Jets are 8-2-0 to start the season.

Alexandar Georgiev stopped 19 shots for Colorado (12-7-1), which began a four-game road trip. It was the second time this season the Avalanche have been shut out.

Winnipeg led 1-0 after the first period and 3-0 following the second.

Wheeler opened the game's scoring at 9:18 of the first, beating Georgiev stick side 20 seconds into a power play.

WATCH l Jets defeat Avalanche 5-0 for 3rd consecutive victory:

Wheeler scores 4th career hat trick as Jets blank Avalanche Duration 1:02 Winnipeg defeats Colorado 5-0 for their 3rd consecutive victory, Blake Wheeler leads the way with 3 goals and an assist.

The Avalanche exited the period outshooting the Jets 9-4.

Scheifele appeared to score at 2:05 of the second period, but Colorado made a successful coach's challenge for goaltender interference by Wheeler and the goal was nixed.

Less than two minutes later, Morrissey blasted a point shot through traffic to make it 2-0 at 3:46.

Wheeler notched his sixth goal of the season at 13:07, taking advantage of a pass from Perfetti that put Georgiev out of position.

Colorado was outshooting the Jets 25-14 after the middle period.

Scheifele recorded his 12th goal of the season after a quick pass across the front of the crease from Kyle Connor at 1:22 of the third.

Wheeler notched his third goal with 3:51 remaining when Perfetti sent him a pass to the high slot.