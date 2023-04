Avalanche take down Jets, keep pace in Central Division race

Evan Rodrigues scored the go-ahead goal on a wrist shot early in the third period to help the Colorado Avalanche remain in control for the Central Division crown with a 4-2 win over the visiting Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

The Avalanche have 107 points and need to beat Nashville on Friday to secure the division's top spot over Dallas. The Stars wrapped up their regular season with 108 points after a win over St. Louis.

Denis Malgin and Mikko Rantanen also scored for the defending Stanley Cup champions, with Artturi Lehkonen adding a late empty-net score. It was Rantanen's 55th goal of the season, which is the most by an Avalanche player since the team moved to town before the 1995-96 season. The all-time mark in Colorado/Quebec history is 57 goals by Michel Goulet in 1982-83.

Alexandar Georgiev had a solid night with 18 saves against a Jets team that rested several of their players with their wild-card playoff spot secured.

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby and Kevin Stenlund scored for Winnipeg.

David Rittich stopped 21 shots, but was caught off guard by Rodrigues's shot from near the blue line with 16:59 remainining.

Rittich came up big later in the final period when he stopped Lars Eller on a penalty shot. Eller was awarded the shot after being taken down by Vladislav Namestnikov on a breakaway.

The victory was No. 50 for the Avalanche. They've now reached the 50-win plateau in back-to-back seasons for the first time in franchise history.

WATCH | Rantanen sets Avalanche record with 55th goal of season:

Avalanche's Rantanen sets team record with 55th goal of season in win over Jets Duration 0:56 Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen passes Joe Sakic to establish a new team record for most goals in a season with 55. Colorado would go on to defeat Winnipeg 4-2.

Before the game, captain Gabriel Landeskog announced his surgically repaired right knee wasn't ready for another playoff run. He will be watching his teammates from the sideline. Landeskog's been out all season after undergoing surgery in October.

Another possible blow occurred in the first period when Andrew Cogliano caught an edge, slid and banged his left side into the boards. He was ruled out with an upper-body injury.

The Avalanche did have back Artturi Lehkonen, who missed 15 games with a broken finger. He had a goal and assisted on Rodrigues's score.

Already locked into their playoff spot, the Jets chose to rest several players, including Blake Wheeler, Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey, Mark Scheifele, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Nate Schmidt.