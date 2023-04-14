Avalanche take down Jets, keep pace in Central Division race
Colorado needs to beat Nashville on Friday to secure division's top spot
Evan Rodrigues scored the go-ahead goal on a wrist shot early in the third period to help the Colorado Avalanche remain in control for the Central Division crown with a 4-2 win over the visiting Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.
The Avalanche have 107 points and need to beat Nashville on Friday to secure the division's top spot over Dallas. The Stars wrapped up their regular season with 108 points after a win over St. Louis.
Alexandar Georgiev had a solid night with 18 saves against a Jets team that rested several of their players with their wild-card playoff spot secured.
Axel Jonsson-Fjallby and Kevin Stenlund scored for Winnipeg.
David Rittich stopped 21 shots, but was caught off guard by Rodrigues's shot from near the blue line with 16:59 remainining.
Rittich came up big later in the final period when he stopped Lars Eller on a penalty shot. Eller was awarded the shot after being taken down by Vladislav Namestnikov on a breakaway.
The victory was No. 50 for the Avalanche. They've now reached the 50-win plateau in back-to-back seasons for the first time in franchise history.
WATCH | Rantanen sets Avalanche record with 55th goal of season:
Before the game, captain Gabriel Landeskog announced his surgically repaired right knee wasn't ready for another playoff run. He will be watching his teammates from the sideline. Landeskog's been out all season after undergoing surgery in October.
Another possible blow occurred in the first period when Andrew Cogliano caught an edge, slid and banged his left side into the boards. He was ruled out with an upper-body injury.
The Avalanche did have back Artturi Lehkonen, who missed 15 games with a broken finger. He had a goal and assisted on Rodrigues's score.
Already locked into their playoff spot, the Jets chose to rest several players, including Blake Wheeler, Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey, Mark Scheifele, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Nate Schmidt.
