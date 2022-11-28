Maenalanen, Dubois each score twice as Jets rout Chicago for 5th win in 7 games

Saku Maenalanen and Pierre-Luc Dubois each scored two goals and the Winnipeg Jets routed Chicago 7-2 on Sunday night, handing the team its seventh straight loss.

Kyle Connor connected for the third straight game and had two assists, Mark Scheifele had his team-leading 11th goal, and Jansen Harkins also scored for the Jets. They have won two straight and three of four to improve to 13-6-1.

Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves and defenceman Josh Morrissey had three assists as Winnipeg dominated with a 44-shot attack in Chicago.

Taylor Raddysh scored for the second straight game and Jujhar Khaira had a power-play goal for Chicago, 0-6-1 during its slide.

The Jets moved ahead of Colorado and into second place in the Central Division. With 27 points, Winnipeg is one behind first-place Dallas.

WATCH | Connor's 3-point night helps lift Winnipeg over Chicago:

Connor's 3 point night includes the winner as Jets defeat Chicago Duration 0:37 Kyle Connor's second period winner helped Winnipeg to a big 7-2 win over Chicago.

Maenalanen entered with just one goal and one assist in 19 games this season and five career goals in 53 games The six-foot-four Finn had his second two-goal game in the NHL; he had one in January 2019 with Carolina against the Rangers.

Petr Mrazek stopped 37 shots for Chicago.

Winnipeg hosts Colorado on Tuesday night.