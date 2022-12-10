Wheeler, Rittich lead Winnipeg past Chicago in 4th straight win
Jets claim 7th victory in 8 games, move ahead of Stars for 1st place in Central Division
Blake Wheeler scored early in the second period, David Rittich stopped 22 shots and the Winnipeg Jets beat Chicago 3-1 on Friday night for their fourth straight win.
Taylor Raddysh scored midway through the second period as Chicago avoided a third straight shutout. Arvid Soderblom finished with 29 saves in Chicago's 11th loss in 12 games.
Morrissey regained the team scoring lead with 30 points as the Jets outskated Chicago to a majority of loose pucks, contributing to their 32-23 advantage in shots.
Perfetti took Morrissey's feed and beat Soderblom from the slot after dancing past defenceman Ian Mitchell with 4:39 left in the first period. It was Perfetti's sixth of the season.
Early in the second period, Morrissey set up Wheeler, who slapped a puck between Soderblom's legs for a 2-0 lead at 56 seconds. It was Wheeler's ninth.
WATCH | Wheeler's game-winner leads Jets to 4th straight win:
Raddysh scored his eighth to get Chicago on the scoreboard with just under 9 minutes left int he second with a wrist shot that Rittich couldn't handle. It ended Chicago's scoring drought of 169 minutes, 50 seconds.
Lowry capped the scoring with his sixth with 7:35 left in the third.
Chicago defenceman Jarred Tinordi came off the injured reserve list an hour before the game, playing a limited number of shifts in the early going, but eventually seeing penalty-killing duty. Tinordi had missed the previous five games with a hip injury.
Winnipeg hosts the Washington Captials on Sunday. Chicago hosts the Capitals on Tuesday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?