Fleury, DeBrincat lift Chicago past Winnipeg
Patrick Kane chips in with a goal and an assist
Alex DeBrincat's 28th goal of the season was the game winner as Chicago defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Monday.
Marc-Andre Fleury made 30 saves for Chicago (18-24-7), who notched their second win in their last six games (2-4-0).
Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets (20-18-8) and Hellebuyck stopped 21 of the 23 shots he faced.
Winnipeg, which was starting a four-game homestand, had a three-game point streak end (2-1-1).
There was no scoring in the first period and Chicago led 1-0 after the second.
Winnipeg outshot Chicago 11-8 in the opening period.
Chicago picked up the pace in the second period and were rewarded with Kane's 12th goal of the season.
Using Kirby Dach skating ahead of him as a bit of a screen, Kane snapped a low shot through Hellebuyck's pads at 10:21.
Kane also had a shot sail wide of an open net and rang one off the crossbar.
Chicago had a power play early in the period but couldn't get a shot on net.
Winnipeg only had a 9-8 edge on shots in the middle frame.
Scheifele evened the score 1-1 at 6:17 of the third when he banged in a puck that had bounced off a player and landed at the side of the crease.
DeBrincat took back the lead at 9:42 and Hagel added to it at 19:04.
Winnipeg hosts the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday and will be allowed a full-capacity crowd under health restrictions that relax Tuesday. Chicago hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.
