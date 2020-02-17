Nathan Beaulieu, Jets down Blackhawks to snap 2-game slide

Defenceman Nathan Beaulieu's first goal of the season at 1:36 of the third period held up as the game winner as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday.

Playing in his 27th game of an injury-riddled season, Beaulieu's one-timer from the point hit a Chicago player and went past Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford. Beaulieu also had an assist.

Mason Appleton had a goal and assist and Jack Roslovic also scored for Winnipeg, which was coming off two straight losses. Dmitry Kulikov picked up a pair of assists.

Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves for the Jets (30-25-5), who were playing the fifth game of a six-game homestand (3-2-0).

Patrick Kane had a goal and assist and Ryan Carpenter also scored for Chicago, which was coming off an 8-4 win in Calgary on Saturday.

Crawford stopped 35 shots for Chicago (26-25-8), which was ending a five-game road trip (1-4-0).