Patrick Kane notches 1,000th career point as Blackhawks down Jets
31-year-old forward becomes youngest American player to reach milestone
Patrick Kane reached 1,000 career points when he picked up an assist on Brandon Saad's third-period goal, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Sunday night for their season-high fifth straight win.
The 31-year-old Kane got an extended ovation from the crowd of 21,487 and was mobbed by teammates after extending his point streak to 10 games. Saad made sure to pick up the puck before joining the celebration.
THAT'S 1,000 NHL POINTS FOR PATRICK KANE!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/1KANE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#1KANE</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/THATSHOCKEYBABY?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#THATSHOCKEYBABY</a> <a href="https://t.co/dEZZqVSG6a">pic.twitter.com/dEZZqVSG6a</a>—@NHLBlackhawks
Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine scored for Winnipeg. Hellebuyck stopped 28 shots in the Jets' fourth loss in five games.
Robin Lehner made 36 saves for the Blackhawks, who killed six Jets power plays. Four of the man advantages were created by minor penalties on Chicago forward Drake Caggiula.
Chicago led 2-0 after the first period.
Nylander opened the scoring at 2:51. Alone in front of the net, Nylander took Gustafsson's feed from the point, faked Hellebuyck to the ice and slid in a backhander from the left side.
Gustafsson got his sixth with 5:49 left on a high screened shot from the left point that sailed past Hellebuyck's glove and ticked in off the right post.
Lehner was sharp in blocking nine shots as the Blackhawks killed a four-minute Jets power play early in the second. Caggiula had been whistled for interference and unsportsmanlike conduct.
Scheifele cut it to 2-1 with 1:43 left in the second on the Jets' 27th shot.
Scheifele plowed through traffic to the net and picked up the puck at the edge of the crease after Nikolaj Ehlers partially fanned on a shot from inside the blue line. Lehner stopped Scheifele's first attempt, but he tucked in a rebound with a backhander for his 23rd goal.
Kampf increased Chicago's lead to 3-1 at 9:29 of the third. Rookie Kirby Dach drove to the net and was stopped by Hellebuyck, but Kampf got past defenceman Anthony Bitetto and poked in the rebound.
After Saad's goal made it 4-1, Laine connected on a point-blank chance with 2:09 left.
Kubalik fired into an empty net with 1:34 to go.
