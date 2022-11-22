Jets beat Hurricanes in OT after blowing 3-goal lead in final 5 minutes of regulation
Morrissey salvages win for Winnipeg with 2 goals, including overtime winner
Josh Morrissey scored once in regulation and added the winner 2:10 into overtime to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday.
The Jets were ahead 3-0 when the Hurricanes scored three goals in the final 4:48 of the third period, two after pulling goalie Pyotr Kochetkov for the extra attacker with 5:33 remaining.
Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and two assists and Michael Eyssimont, with his first NHL goal, also scored for the Jets (11-5-1), who are 7-2-0 at Canada Life Centre this season. Blake Wheeler collected a pair of assists.
Jaccob Slavin, Andrei Svehnikov and Martin Necas scored for the Hurricanes (10-5-4), who are on a four-game point streak (1-0-3) and lost for the third straight game in overtime. Sebastian Aho recorded three assists.
Kochetkov made his first consecutive start in net for Carolina and stopped 19 of the 23 shots he faced.
WATCH | Morrissey pots OT goal:
Dubois opened the scoring with 1:26 remaining in the first period after he was sprung by a long pass from Blake Wheeler. Dubois went in alone on Kochetkov and beat him with a low shot.
The Jets had a power play early in the period. The Hurricanes went on their own man advantage with 35 seconds left in the period and got three shots on goal after rolling with an extra attacker into the second frame.
Winnipeg had a two-man advantage for 1:22 midway through the second, but Kochetkov made a quick glove save on Mark Scheifele.
The Jets looked to be heading for a shutout when Carolina pulled Kochetkov with 5:33 remaining in the third. Slavin scored with the extra attacker at 15:12, Svechnikov added his goal at 16:52 and Necas tied it up at 19:21.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?