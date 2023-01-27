Jets' 3rd-period rally falls short in loss to Sabres
Tage Thompson has goal, assist as Buffalo wins 5th straight
Tage Thompson had a goal and assist to help the Buffalo Sabres extend their win streak to five games with a 3-2 victory over the Jets on Thursday night in Winnipeg.
Thompson stretched his point streak to six games, collecting three goals and seven assists in that span.
Eric Comrie stopped 19 shots for Buffalo, which was playing its third game of a four-game road trip and is 5-0-1 in its last six outings. It's the team's second five-game win streak this season.
Nate Schmidt and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Jets (31-18-1), who are 2-4-0 in their last six games.
Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves for Winnipeg, which began a three-game homestand.
WATCH | Olofsson scores decisive goal as Sabres down Jets:
Despite having a pair of power plays in the scoreless first period, the Jets were outshot 13-6 and lost 14 of the period's 16 faceoffs.
Winnipeg did get a good opportunity four minutes into the second period on a three-on-one, but the Jets made too many passes and forward Nikolaj Ehlers could only manage a soft shot on net.
Power opened the scoring at 10:32 of the second with his third goal in as many games. He didn't score in his first 42 games this season, but is now the first rookie defenceman to record a three-game goal streak with the Sabres.
Thompson made it 2-0 at 14:15 after a slick pass from Alex Tuch, who was skating toward the side of the net and then passed the puck back to Thompson for a one-timer.
Buffalo outshot Winnipeg 28-11 after two periods.
Olafsson boosted the visitors' lead to 3-0 with a power-play goal at 10:30 of the third period.
Skinner assisted on the goals by Olafsson and Thompson, running his point streak to six games with two goals and six assists.
Schmidt helped his team avoid a shutout with a power-play goal that went under Comrie at 15:14.
Dubois halved the deficit with 42 seconds left when he notched his 22nd goal of the season. The Jets pulled Hellebuyck, but couldn't send the game to overtime.
The Jets host the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.
