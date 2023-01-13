Heroic Hellebuyck's 39 stops help streaking Jets earn road victory over Sabres
Winnipeg forward Kyle Connor contributes goal, assist in 4-2 win
Kyle Connor broke a tie on a third-period breakaway in the Winnipeg Jets' 4-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.
Nikolaj Ehlers intercepted Rasmus Dahlin's pass and sent the puck to Connor, who sprinted up the ice and beat goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen at 7:19 to help give the Jets their sixth victory in seven games.
Dylan Samberg, Josh Morrissey, and Karson Kuhlman also scored for Winnipeg. Connor Hellebuyck made 39 saves.
"It was a great performance. He's been great all year," Connor said about Hellebuyck. "I think he's been great ever since he got into this league and he just continues to show, even after a night like in Detroit [six goals allowed in a 7-5 loss], that his confidence never wavers. He comes right back out and plays one of his best games of the year."
WATCH | Connor's 3rd-period marker breaks deadlock as Jets down Sabres:
Victor Olofsson and Jost scored for Buffalo, and Luukkonen — recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League earlier in the day — made 23 saves. The Sabres have lost three in a row and four of six.
Jost tied it at 2 at 2:50 of the third period when he snapped a shot past Hellebuyck after a series of passes from Rasmus Dahlin and Olofsson.
"We're going to wake up tomorrow and get ready to go to Nashville to play there Saturday night," Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt said. "What happens, happens there, and we're going to get ready for the next one."
Connor followed with 21st goal of the season, and Kuhlman had an empty-net goal.
"He's a game-breaker with that speed," Jets coach Rick Bowness said. "He made a really good play to get the breakaway. To give up the chances that we did and then come back and score, you talk about timely goals."
