Kyle Connor powers Jets past Sabres in Winnipeg's pursuit of wild card
23-year-old forward now has 5 goals in past 4 games
Forward Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 3-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night at Bell MTS Place.
Connor scored on the power play and at even strength, and he set up a short-handed goal. He reached a career high 35 regular-season goals with the power-play marker.
Defenceman Tucker Poolman also scored for Winnipeg (34-28-6), while Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves for the win.
Defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen scored for Buffalo (29-29-6) midway through the second period.
Goaltender Carter Hutton stopped 33 shots for Buffalo.
It was the first of a three-game homestand for the Jets, who have now won four consecutive games in their own arena and are 18-4-3 at home.
Ristolainen pulled Buffalo to within 3-1 midway through the second when he took a bad-angle shot that went in off Hellebuyck's left skate. Winger Kyle Okposo and centre Johan Larsson were credited with the assists.
With Ristolainen off for tripping, Connor had a power-play goal early in the second period to give Winnipeg a 3-0 lead. Left alone in front of Hutton, he converted a Patrik Laine rebound. Captain Blake Wheeler also assisted.
The Jets had taken a 2-0 lead into the second period, thanks to a short-handed goal at the 15:05 mark. With centre Nick Shore off for slashing, Poolman tipped a perfect pass from Connor past Hutton. Andrew Copp had started the play in his own end and was awarded and assist for his effort.
WHEELS ➡ KC!!<br><br>🚨: <a href="https://twitter.com/KyleConnor18?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KyleConnor18</a> <br>🍎: <a href="https://twitter.com/BiggieFunke?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BiggieFunke</a> <br><br>1-0 WPG | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoJetsGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoJetsGo</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BUFvsWPG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BUFvsWPG</a> <a href="https://t.co/kG4fHyYjDJ">pic.twitter.com/kG4fHyYjDJ</a>—@NHLJets
Connor had opened the scoring at 13:59 of the first period. He converted a perfect pass from Wheeler on a 2-on-1 rush.
The Sabres buzzed Hellebuyck in the third period, especially after pulling their goalie with more than two minutes left. But they could not solve Hellebuyck.
Connor had a couple of chances to score his third in the final frame, but was foiled by Hutton.
Winnipeg will next play host to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday.
