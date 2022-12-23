Bruins complete comeback win against Jets to extend home-ice point streak to 20 games

Nick Foligno broke a tie midway through the third period, Jeremy Swayman stopped 25 shots and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Thursday night.

The Bruins improved to 26-4-2 and 18-0-2 at home.

Foligno scored from the left circle off a feed from Charlie Coyle. David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk also scored for the Bruins.

Mark Scheifele and Jansen Harkins scored for Winnipeg and Connor Hellebuyck made 37 saves.

The Jets led 2-0 at 7:20 of the first period, with Scheifele opening the scoring at 1:58 with his team-leading 20th goal.

"Maybe we weren't as focused in the beginning as we should be," Pastrnak said. "That's a heck of of a team we beat. They're not an easy team to play. You never take wins in this league for granted."

Pastrnak scored his team-leading 22nd midway through the second, and DeBrusk tied it 2:52 later on the powerplay.

"You try your best to stay out of the penalty box against a team that's so good in the face-off circle and so good on the powerplay," Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said. "That's the best team in the league right now and we battled them to the end."