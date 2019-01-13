Jets defeat Ducks in OT to extend Anaheim's franchise-worst skid

Bryan Little scored at 4:49 of overtime to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks, whose losing streak was extended to 11 games.

It's the longest run of defeats (0-7-4) in Anaheim's history.

Blake Wheeler, Patrik Laine and Ben Chiarot also scored for the Jets (29-14-2), who've won four straight at home.

Brian Gibbons, Rickard Rakell and Andrew Cogliano replied for the Ducks (19-18-9). Carter Rowney contributed three assists and Daniel Sprong added a pair.

Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves for the Jets, who are 5-2-0 in their last seven games.

John Gibson stopped 30 shots for the Ducks, who were starting five-game road trip.

Chiarot tied the game 3-3 at 14:05 of the third period with a bouncing shot that went past Gibson.

Both netminders came up with big saves in the third period and early in overtime. Gibson denied Laine and Hellebuyck shut the door on Cam Fowler.

Anaheim led 2-1 after the first period and 3-2 after two.

Gibbons scored his first goal of the season at 2:19 of the opening frame when his pass attempt to Ryan Kesler at the front of the net went off Chiarot's skate and past Hellebuyck. Rakell blasted a high shot into the net at 16:14 to make it 2-0.

With Ducks' Nick Richie off for holding, Jets forward Kyle Connor stood in front of Gibson to partially screen the goalie for Wheelers' ninth goal of the season with 1:00 left in the period.

Laine, playing in his 200th NHL game, took a cross-ice pass from Little and one-timed his 25th goal of the season past Gibson to tie it 2-2 at 2:24 of the second.

It was Laine's first goal in seven games and fourth in 20 games. While the 20-year-old Finnish sniper recently talked about struggling to score, he still became the seventh player in NHL history to record three seasons of 25 or more goals before their 21st birthday.

Anaheim regained the lead after Cogliano went around the back of the net with the puck and fired a sharp-angled shot that went under Hellebuyck at 15:48. Cogliano has a goal and two assists in a three-game point streak.

Winnipeg outshot the visitors 22-20 after two.

Little and Mark Scheifele both extended point streaks to five games and each have seven points in those spans.

Winnipeg hosts Vegas on Tuesday. Anaheim plays in Detroit the same night.