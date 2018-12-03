Watch Leafs' William Nylander address the media on heels of his new contract

Watch live coverage today at 4 p.m. ET as Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander speaks to the media two days after signing his new contract with the team.

On Saturday, the restricted free agent signed a six-year deal with the Leafs just before the 5 p.m. ET deadline to be eligible to play this season.

The Leafs announced that the contract will pay Nylander an average annual value of $6.9 million US from the second to sixth years and $10.2 million for 2018-19.

The agreement brings an end to nearly five months of negotiations between first-year general manager Kyle Dubas and Nylander's representatives, agent Lewis Gross and his father Michael, who played for seven NHL teams and was traded five times in his career.

"I'm happy for our team. I'm happy for William," Dubas said on Saturday. "I wish that we were able to get this done before training camp and he was able to be a part of this.

"I think the team's record right now is a testament to the coaching staff and to the players in the group, especially that they haven't really allowed this to become a distraction ... They've had a great start to the season and I've learned a lot about the coaches and the players and their ability to [stay focused]. I'm very thankful for them that they were able to perform the way they had. I'm excited now to add William to the group. He's going to make us better."

It's still not known when Nylander will suit up, but the Leafs made room for him on Monday by trading forward Josh Leivo to Vancouver for a minor leaguer. Toronto's next game is Tuesday at Buffalo.