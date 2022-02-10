Wild's Foligno gets 2-game suspension for kneeing Jets' Lowry
Winger will be eligible to play in Wednesday's rematch in Winnipeg
Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno received a two-game suspension from the NHL on Thursday for kneeing Winnipeg's Adam Lowry at the end of a fight.
In the third period of the Wild-Jets game on Tuesday, Foligno pulled Lowry down to the ice after gaining the upper hand in a tussle that drew both players a major penalty.
As the officials were trying to separate them, Foligno raised his leg to press it on Lowry, who was lying on his back.
The NHL's department of player safety, in its explanatory video, said the punishment was necessary because Foligno "clearly and intentionally uses his knee to inflict force on the head of his vulnerable opponent." Foligno, who received a minor penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct after the incident, will forfeit $31,000 US in pay for the lost games.
Brandon Duhaime skated with Joel Eriksson Ek and Jordan Greenway in practice on Thursday in place of Foligno. The Wild host Carolina on Saturday and Detroit on Monday, before Foligno will be eligible to return on Wednesday for a rematch with the Jets.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?