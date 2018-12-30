Oilers trade newcomer Wideman to Panthers for fellow D-man Petrovic

The Edmonton Oilers acquired defenceman Alexander Petrovic from the Florida Panthers on Sunday in exchange for blue-liner Chris Wideman and a conditional third-round pick in the 2019 NHL draft.

Petrovic, 26 has one assist in 26 games with Florida this season.

He has appeared in 254 regular-season games over his five-year NHL career, posting 49 points on five goals and 44 assists.

The Edmonton native was originally selected by Florida in the second round, 36th overall, at the 2010 NHL draft.

Wideman, 28, has two assists through five games with the Oilers this season since he was traded to Edmonton from the Ottawa Senators last month.

Wideman has 16 goals and 27 assists in 175 NHL regular-season contests, mostly with Ottawa. He was drafted by the Senators in the fourth round in 2009.