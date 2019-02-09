Dale Weise returning to Canadiens in 4-player trade with Flyers

The Montreal Canadiens acquired forward Dale Weise and defenceman Christian Folin from the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday in exchange for David Schlemko and Byron Froese.

Weise, a former Canadien, has played 42 games this season with five goals and 11 points. The 30-year-old had 59 points in 152 contests with Montreal from 2013-2016.

Weise, who will report to Montreal's American League affiliate in Laval, Que., has 54 goals and 66 assists in 481 career NHL regular-season games since his debut in 2010-11. The Winnipeg native has also played for New York (Rangers), Vancouver and Chicago.

Folin, a 27-year-old from Sweden, has played in 26 games with Philadelphia this season, recording two assists, and will immediately join the Canadiens lineup. The defenceman is averaging 15:33 of ice time per game.

Folin has 38 points (seven goals, 31 assists) and 96 penalty minutes in 209 career NHL regular-season games with Minnesota, Los Angeles and Philadelphia since his debut in 2013-14.

Alzner waived

Schlemko, who was acquired in a trade with Vegas in June 2017, recorded two assists in 18 games with the Canadiens in 2018-19.

Froese signed as a free agent with Montreal in July 2017. He was leading the AHL's Rocket with 14 goals.

Also Saturday, the Canadiens announced they had placed defenceman Karl Alzner on waivers.