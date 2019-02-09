New
Dale Weise returning to Canadiens in 4-player trade with Flyers
The Montreal Canadiens acquired forward Dale Weise and defenceman Christian Folin from the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday in exchange for David Schlemko and Byron Froese.
Veteran forward to report to AHL Laval; Christian Folin joining Montreal lineup
Weise, a former Canadien, has played 42 games this season with five goals and 11 points. The 30-year-old had 59 points in 152 contests with Montreal from 2013-2016.
Weise, who will report to Montreal's American League affiliate in Laval, Que., has 54 goals and 66 assists in 481 career NHL regular-season games since his debut in 2010-11. The Winnipeg native has also played for New York (Rangers), Vancouver and Chicago.
Folin, a 27-year-old from Sweden, has played in 26 games with Philadelphia this season, recording two assists, and will immediately join the Canadiens lineup. The defenceman is averaging 15:33 of ice time per game.
Folin has 38 points (seven goals, 31 assists) and 96 penalty minutes in 209 career NHL regular-season games with Minnesota, Los Angeles and Philadelphia since his debut in 2013-14.
Alzner waived
Schlemko, who was acquired in a trade with Vegas in June 2017, recorded two assists in 18 games with the Canadiens in 2018-19.
Froese signed as a free agent with Montreal in July 2017. He was leading the AHL's Rocket with 14 goals.
Also Saturday, the Canadiens announced they had placed defenceman Karl Alzner on waivers.
