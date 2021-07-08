Skip to Main Content
Maple Leafs sign defenceman Travis Dermott to 2-year extension

Average annual value of contract is worth $1.5 million US

The Canadian Press ·
On Thursday, the Toronto Maple Leafs signed defenceman Travis Dermott to a two-year contract extension. (Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Travis Dermott to a two-year contract extension.

The average annual value of the contract is worth $1.5 million US.

Dermott, 24, skated in 51 regular season games with the Maple Leafs during the 2020-21 season, recording six points (two goals, four assists), and appeared in three playoff games for the club.

The Newmarket, Ont., native has registered 47 points (11 goals, 36 assists) in 208 regular season games and five points (two goals, three assists) in 22 playoff games, all with the Maple Leafs.

Dermott was originally selected by Toronto in the second round (34th overall) of the 2015 NHL draft.

