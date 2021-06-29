Skip to Main Content
Wayne Simmonds re-signs with Maple Leafs, maintaining club's veteran presence

Veteran forward Wayne Simmonds has signed a two-year contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 32-year-old posted seven goals and nine points in 38 games this past season.

Fellow forward Jason Spezza, 38, re-upped with Toronto for NHL minimum recently

The Maple Leafs on Tuesday announced forward Wayne Simmonds, 32, has signed a two-year contract extension after scoring seven goals and nine points in 38 games this past season. (Derek Leung/Getty Images/File)

The team says his contract has an average annual value of $900,000 US.

Simmonds, 32, played in 38 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs during the 2020-21 season, with seven goals and two assists.

He had an assist in seven playoff games.

The Toronto native has 258 goals and 250 assists in 947 regular-season games with the Los Angeles Kings, Philadelphia Flyers, Nashville Predators and Toronto.

He was drafted in the second round of the 2007 NHL draft, 61st overall, by L.A.

Internationally, Simmonds has represented Canada at the world championship on two occasions (2013, 2017) and the world junior championship in 2008.

Two weeks, ago, 38-year-old forward Jason Spezza re-upped with Toronto at the league minimum $750,000 for the 2021-22 campaign.

