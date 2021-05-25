Wayne Gretzky resigns from front-office role after Oilers' playoff exit

Wayne Gretzky says he is stepping down as vice-chairman of the Edmonton Oilers.

Gretzky says in a statement on Twitter he is making the decision, "given the pandemic and other life changes."

The 60-year-old Gretzky says he will not be able to "dedicate the time nor effort needed to support this world-class organization."

The NHL's all-time leading scorer and a four-time Stanley Cup winner as a player with Edmonton, Gretzky returned to a front-office role with the Oilers in 2016.

In his bio on the Oilers' website, the team says Gretzky's duties included working with the Oilers Entertainment Group team on the commercial side of the business, as well as supporting development initiatives in the district where the Rogers Place arena is located.

The Oilers were eliminated from the playoffs Monday when the Winnipeg Jets completed a sweep of Edmonton in the first round.