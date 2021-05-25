Wayne Gretzky resigns from front-office role after Oilers' playoff exit
Wayne Gretzky says he is stepping down as vice-chairman of the Edmonton Oilers, saying in statement on Twitter he is making the decision, "given the pandemic and other life changes."
NHL's all-time leading scorer unable to 'dedicate time nor effort' to support club
Wayne Gretzky says he is stepping down as vice-chairman of the Edmonton Oilers.
Gretzky says in a statement on Twitter he is making the decision, "given the pandemic and other life changes."
The 60-year-old Gretzky says he will not be able to "dedicate the time nor effort needed to support this world-class organization."
The NHL's all-time leading scorer and a four-time Stanley Cup winner as a player with Edmonton, Gretzky returned to a front-office role with the Oilers in 2016.
In his bio on the Oilers' website, the team says Gretzky's duties included working with the Oilers Entertainment Group team on the commercial side of the business, as well as supporting development initiatives in the district where the Rogers Place arena is located.
The Oilers were eliminated from the playoffs Monday when the Winnipeg Jets completed a sweep of Edmonton in the first round.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?