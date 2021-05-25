Skip to Main Content
NHL

Wayne Gretzky resigns from front-office role after Oilers' playoff exit

Wayne Gretzky says he is stepping down as vice-chairman of the Edmonton Oilers, saying in statement on Twitter he is making the decision, "given the pandemic and other life changes."

NHL's all-time leading scorer unable to 'dedicate time nor effort' to support club

The Canadian Press ·
Wayne Gretzky is leaving his role as Oilers vice-chairman due to "the pandemic and other life changes." (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images/File)

Wayne Gretzky says he is stepping down as vice-chairman of the Edmonton Oilers.

Gretzky says in a statement on Twitter he is making the decision, "given the pandemic and other life changes."

The 60-year-old Gretzky says he will not be able to "dedicate the time nor effort needed to support this world-class organization."

The NHL's all-time leading scorer and a four-time Stanley Cup winner as a player with Edmonton, Gretzky returned to a front-office role with the Oilers in 2016.

In his bio on the Oilers' website, the team says Gretzky's duties included working with the Oilers Entertainment Group team on the commercial side of the business, as well as supporting development initiatives in the district where the Rogers Place arena is located.

The Oilers were eliminated from the playoffs Monday when the Winnipeg Jets completed a sweep of Edmonton in the first round.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now