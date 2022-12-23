Johansson's OT-winner lifts Capitals over Senators

Marcus Johansson scored the game-winning goal 2:04 into overtime to lead the Washington Capitals to a 3-2 win over the Senators in Ottawa on Thursday night.

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Sonny Milano also scored for the Capitals (18-13-4). Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in his first start since sustaining an upper-body injury Dec. 3.

Alex DeBrincat and Drake Batherson replied for the Senators (14-16-3), who head into the Christmas break on a three-game skid. Cam Talbot stopped 37 shots.

Alex Ovechkin, who had two assists, went without a goal for a fourth straight game as he sits one behind Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time career goals list.

His six shots, however, moved him past Ray Bourque for most shots in league history with 6,210.

Batherson tied the game at 2-2 with a power-play goal 3:04 into the third period to extend his point streak to 10 games (seven goals, seven assists).

Ovechkin looked poised to pick up goal No. 801 as he got a puck past Talbot, but Milano pushed it across the goal line at 5:25 of the second, to give the Capitals a 2-1 edge.

Kuznetsov knotted the contest off a pass from Ovechkin on the power play 7:01 into the opening frame.

DeBrincat opened the scoring 4:50 into the first when he redirected Nick Holden's point shot for his 10th of the season.

The Senators lost Tyler Motte and Rourke Chartier in the first period to upper body injuries.