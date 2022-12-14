Ovechkin scores 800th goal with hat trick, moves 1 back of Gordie Howe
Capitals star becomes 3rd player in NHL history to reach milestone
Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin became the third NHL player to reach 800 career goals when he scored three times Tuesday night at Chicago.
The rest of the Capitals poured onto the ice to celebrate after the historic goal, and the United Center crowd responded by throwing their hats down and chanting "Ovi! Ovi!"
Ovechkin moved within one goal of Gordie Howe for second all-time. Wayne Gretzky has the record with 894 goals.
Ovechkin has seven goals in his last four games and a team-high 20 on the season. His previous four goals were all empty-netters.
Ovechkin has been one of the NHL's most dangerous scorers practically since he got two goals in his debut with Washington on Oct. 5, 2005, against Columbus.
The 12-time All-Star has nine seasons with at least 50 goals, including a career-high 65 during the 2007-08 season. The three-time MVP, who won the Stanley Cup in 2018, had 50 goals and 40 assists in 77 games last season.
