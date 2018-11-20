Ovechkin scores twice, Caps come back to edge Habs in OT

Lars Eller scored in overtime to lead the Washington Capitals to a 5-4 come-from-behind victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night.

Alex Ovechkin scored twice for the Capitals (10-7-3), while Brett Connolly and Nicklas Backstrom also scored in regulation time.

Washington was without goal-scoring threats T.J. Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov (upper-body injuries).

Pheonix Copley, making his fourth consecutive start, gave up four goals on 22 shots before getting pulled in the second period. Braden Holtby, in relief, stopped all 22 shots he faced.

Mike Reilly, Brendan Gallagher, Jeff Petry and Kenny Agostino scored for the Canadiens (11-6-4) while Carey Price made 29 saves in defeat.

With an assist on Montreal's third goal, Max Domi became the first Canadiens player with a 10-game point streak since Vincent Damphousse in 1996.