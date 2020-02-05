Ovechkin roars to Rocket Richard lead with 3rd-period hat trick in 5-minute flash
Capitals captain raises career goals total to 698 in comeback win over Kings
Alex Ovechkin recorded his 27th career hat trick and raised his career goal total to 698 during a five-minute stretch of the third period, rallying the Washington Capitals to a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night.
Ovechkin, who is closing in on becoming the eighth player in NHL history to reach the 700-goal plateau, moved into the NHL lead with 40 on the season. He single-handedly overturned a 2-1 deficit inside the final 6:10 of regulation. He has 14 of those 40 goals in his last seven games.
Ovechkin one-timed a feed from T.J. Oshie to tie the game at 2-all . Seventy seconds later, he rebounded his own miss off goaltender Jonathan Quick's pads and put Washington in front.
Ovi with the late game heroics!!!! We are not worthy <a href="https://t.co/zeq0pa5J69">pic.twitter.com/zeq0pa5J69</a>—@Capitals
He added an empty-netter with 1:46 to play, moving within 10 goals of Mike Gartner for seventh on the NHL's all-time goals list.
THROW YER HATS!!! <a href="https://t.co/R7l5cTkjkq">pic.twitter.com/R7l5cTkjkq</a>—@Capitals
John Carlson added his 14th goal and 50th and 51st assists for Washington, which rebounded after opening a four-game homestand with a loss to Pittsburgh. Braden Holtby made 29 saves in the win.
Jeff Carter scored his 15th and 16th goals for the Kings, putting Los Angeles briefly in front when he redirected Drew Doughty's pass to the left post with 8:27 to play.
Quick stopped 20 shots in the Kings' seventh loss in eight games.
