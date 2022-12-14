Ovechkin scores 800th goal with hat trick, moves 1 back of Gordie Howe
Capitals star becomes 3rd player in NHL history to reach milestone
Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin became the third NHL player to reach 800 career goals when he scored three times Tuesday night at Chicago.
"Soon as it happened, kind of relief," Ovechkin said after Washington's 7-3 win. "Kind of happiness and enjoyment."
The rest of the Capitals poured onto the ice to celebrate after the historic goal, and the fans at the United Center responded by throwing their hats down and chanting "Ovi! Ovi!"
Ovechkin moved within one goal of Gordie Howe for second all-time. Wayne Gretzky has the record with 894 goals.
WATCH | Ovechkin nets 800th career NHL goal:
"It's a big number," Ovechkin said. "It's the best company [you can] ever imagine since you started playing hockey."
Ovechkin also praised the crowd for its response.
"Even in the warmup, I was feeling that energy right away," he said. "The fans watch me and the fans want to see that historical moment."
Ovechkin has seven goals in his last four games and a team-high 20 on the season. His previous four goals were all empty-netters.
The Capitals play seven of their next nine at home.
"I think once he's going to be No. 1 he can have a sense of relief," said Anthony Mantha, who had the primary assist on Ovechkin's 800th goal. "Until then, I think he's on the hunt, and that's what we love about him."
Ovechkin has been one of the NHL's most dangerous scorers practically since he got two goals in his debut with Washington on Oct. 5, 2005, against Columbus.
The 12-time All-Star has nine seasons with at least 50 goals, including a career-high 65 during the 2007-08 season. The three-time MVP, who won the Stanley Cup in 2018, had 50 goals and 40 assists in 77 games last season.
"It was awesome," Washington coach Peter Laviolette said. "It was just awesome to be on the bench and be a part of it, a part of history."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?