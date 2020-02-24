Senators land lottery protected 1st-rounder for Jean-Gabriel Pageau

With his team out of the playoff picture, Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion picked up a lottery-protected (top three), first-round draft pick from the New York Islanders for Jean-Gabriel Pageau ahead of Monday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline.

Besides the first-rounder, which would be a top three selection, the Senators acquired a 2020 second-round pick and 2022 third-rounder, the latter only if the New York Islanders will the Stanley Cup this season, according to reports.

Pageau, 27, has scored a career-high 24 goals in 60 games this season. He's also only three points shy of his career best of 43 in 2015-16.

The Ottawa native, who is good on the draw — averaging over 50 per cent on faceoffs in each of the past five seasons — and a strong penalty killer, likely will slot in as third-line centre in New York behind Mathew Barzal and Brock Nelson.

In eight NHL regular seasons, Pageau has 87 goals and 182 points in 428 games, all with the Senators.

He has 12 goals and 16 points in 35 playoff games, including 10 in 19 outings, in Ottawa's run to the Eastern Conference final in 2017.

Also Monday, Dorion reportedly moved forward Vladislav Namestnikov to Colorado for a 2021 fourth-round draft pick.