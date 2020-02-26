Victor Mete's season cut short with Canadiens by broken foot
Montreal Canadiens defenceman Victor Mete will miss the rest of the season with a broken foot, the team announced Wednesday. The 21-year-old Mete had four goals and 15 points in 51 games.
Mete suffered the injury during the game in Detroit last Tuesday.
The 21-year-old Mete had four goals and 11 assists in 51 games this season, his third in the NHL. He has four goals and 27 assists in 171 career NHL games with Montreal.
The native of Woodbridge, Ont., was a fourth-round pick (100th overall) of the Canadiens in 2016.
