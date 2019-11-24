Predators' Arvidsson sidelined 4-6 weeks with lower-body injury
The Nashville Predators say forward Viktor Arvidsson will miss four to six weeks after hurting his lower body when cross-checked during the first period of Saturday night's 4-2 win over St. Louis.
Forward cross-checked by Blues defenceman Robert Bortuzzo in Saturday victory
The Predators provided the update on Arvidsson's injury Sunday.
Arvidsson was cross-checked by Robert Bortuzzo at 6:08 of the first period with the Blues defenceman given only a two-minute penalty. The NHL announced after the game on Twitter that Bortuzzo would have a player safety hearing Sunday.
The Predators forward had an assist but played only 4:15 due to the hit.
Nashville hosts St. Louis on Monday night.
