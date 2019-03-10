Golden Knights' 5-goal 1st period puts Canucks away early
Vegas' Marc-Andre Fleury passes Jacques Plante for 8th all-time in wins
Mark Stone scored his first goal for the Golden Knights on Saturday as Vegas trounced the Vancouver Canucks 6-2.
Paul Stastny, Alex Tuch, Tomas Nosek, Cody Eakin and Nate Schmidt also scored for the Knights (38-26-5).
The Canucks (28-32-9) got goals from Brock Boeser and Bo Horvat, while Alex Biega tallied two assists.
Marc-Andrew Fleury had 29 saves for Vegas in his 34th win of the season and 438th of his career to move past Jacques Plante for eighth on the all-time list.
WATCH | Stone scores 1st as Golden Knight in win over Canucks:
Canucks netminder Jacob Markstrom stopped 11 of the 16 shots he faced before he was replaced with Thatcher Demko midway through the first period. Demko turned away 16-of-17 shots.
The Golden Knights have now won six games in a row and outscored their opponents 24-9 throughout the streak.
