Golden Knights' 5-goal 1st period puts Canucks away early

Mark Stone scored his first goal for the Golden Knights on Saturday as Vegas trounced the Vancouver Canucks 6-2.

Paul Stastny, Alex Tuch, Tomas Nosek, Cody Eakin and Nate Schmidt also scored for the Knights (38-26-5).

The Canucks (28-32-9) got goals from Brock Boeser and Bo Horvat, while Alex Biega tallied two assists.

Marc-Andrew Fleury had 29 saves for Vegas in his 34th win of the season and 438th of his career to move past Jacques Plante for eighth on the all-time list.

WATCH | Stone scores 1st as Golden Knight in win over Canucks:

The Vegas Golden Knights beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-2 for their 6th straight win. 0:29

Canucks netminder Jacob Markstrom stopped 11 of the 16 shots he faced before he was replaced with Thatcher Demko midway through the first period. Demko turned away 16-of-17 shots.

The Golden Knights have now won six games in a row and outscored their opponents 24-9 throughout the streak.