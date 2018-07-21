Golden Knights resolve trademark dispute with U.S. army
Agreement with army allows team to continue using 'Vegas Golden Knights' and 'Golden Knights'
The Vegas Golden Knights have resolved a trademark dispute with the U.S. Army over the NHL franchise's name and gold and black colours.
The hockey team said in a statement Thursday that an agreement with the Army allows the team to continue using the "Vegas Golden Knights" and "Golden Knights" while the Army can keep using the "Golden Knights" nickname and variations of it for its parachute exhibition team.
The Las Vegas team first unveiled the name and logo in 2016. The Army later filed a challenge to oppose the team's trademark, saying its parachute team has been nicknamed the "Golden Knights" since the 1960s.
Las Vegas team owner Bill Foley and U.S. Army Marketing and Research Group spokeswoman Alison Bettencourt said in separate statements that they were pleased they reached an amicable resolution.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.