Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt suspended 20 games for PEDs

Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Nate Schmidt has been suspended for 20 games.

The NHL said Schmidt will miss the first 20 games of the season for violating the terms of the performance enhancing substances program.

Statement from Nate Schmidt, via <a href="https://twitter.com/NHLPA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHLPA</a> <a href="https://t.co/kGA5acPDG7">pic.twitter.com/kGA5acPDG7</a> —@FriedgeHNIC

Schmidt played 76 games for the Western Conference champions last year. He had five goals and 31 assists.

More to come.