Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt suspended 20 games for PEDs
Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Nate Schmidt has been suspended for 20 games. The NHL said Schmidt will miss the first 20 games of the season for violating the terms of the performance enhancing substances program.
Defenceman says he tested positive for 'microscopic amount' of substance
Statement from Nate Schmidt, via <a href="https://twitter.com/NHLPA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHLPA</a> <a href="https://t.co/kGA5acPDG7">pic.twitter.com/kGA5acPDG7</a>—@FriedgeHNIC
Schmidt played 76 games for the Western Conference champions last year. He had five goals and 31 assists.
