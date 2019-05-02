Golden Knights promote Kelly McCrimmon to GM, retain George McPhee as president
McCrimmon was rumoured as GM candidate in Edmonton, Seattle
The Vegas Golden Knights have promoted Kelly McCrimmon to general manager and kept George McPhee as president of hockey operations.
McPhee and owner Bill Foley announced the unexpected move Thursday amid speculation about other NHL teams being interested in McCrimmon. He had served as McPhee's top assistant since August 2016, a year before the franchise made its on-ice debut.
Although McPhee will remain in charge of hockey operations, McCrimmon takes over as the day-to-day contact for trades and other moves. Under McPhee and McCrimmon's direction, Vegas made NHL history by reaching the Stanley Cup Final in its first season and made the playoffs in its second.
McCrimmon came from the Western Hockey League where he built the Brandon WheatKings into a powerhouse at the junior level. The Edmonton Oilers currently have a GM vacancy, and McCrimmon was also considered a leading candidate to take over Seattle's expansion team.
