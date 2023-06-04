Stone, Whitecloud lead Golden Knights past Panthers to open Stanley Cup final
Duo scores 2 of 3 Vegas goals in 3rd period to snap Florida's 5-game winning streak
Zach Whitecloud scored from long range with just over 13 minutes left, after Adin Hill made arguably the best save of the playoffs, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the visiting Florida Panthers 5-2 Saturday night in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final.
Original Knights players Jonathan Marchessault and Shea Theodore also scored on Florida's two-time Vezina winner Sergei Bobrovsky. Back in the final, they'll now try to avoid the same result as in 2018, when Vegas beat Washington in Game 1 and lost the next four to fall short of hoisting the Cup in its inaugural season.
Florida had a five-game winning streak snapped, which included four consecutive wins over the Carolina Hurricanes to clinch the Eastern Conference title.
Game 2 is Monday in Las Vegas.
Zach Whitecloud scores his second goal of the playoffs to put the <a href="https://twitter.com/GoldenKnights?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GoldenKnights</a> up 3-2. <a href="https://t.co/0ObMdaO3xJ">pic.twitter.com/0ObMdaO3xJ</a>—@VGKRadioNetwork
With files from CBC Sports