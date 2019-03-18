Marchessault scores twice as Golden Knights top Oilers
Edmonton remains 7 points back of 2nd wild card spot in West
Jonathan Marchessault scored two goals, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 Sunday night.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl and Kris Russell scored for Edmonton, while Connor McDavid had two assists. Mikko Koskinen made 28 saves.
Vegas, third in the Pacific Division, increased its lead over Arizona to seven points. The Oilers remained seven points behind the Coyotes for the second wild card in the Western Conference.
WATCH | Oilers falter in loss to Golden Knights:
After splitting the first two meetings in Edmonton, Vegas took a 2-1 lead in the season series, while improving to 3-3-1 all-time against the Oilers.
With the score tied 2-2, Marchessault gave Vegas the lead for good as he beat Koskinen into the top corner on the glove side at 2:12 of the second.
Marchessault got his second of the night 40 seconds into the third after a turnover as he took a pass from Reilly Smith and beat Koskinen on the glove side again to make it 4-2.
Tuch's goal with 3:28 left in the game provided the final margin.
Stone picked up his first goal at home since joining the Golden Knights. William Karlsson gathered the puck from behind the net and delivered a pass on the doorstep, where Stone buried a one-timer to extend his career-high season to 69 points 5:40 into the game.
Nugent-Hopkins tied it from the high slot, where he drilled Connor McDavid's feed on the power play with 6:46 left in the first. McDavid now has points in 31 of his last 34 games, posting 55 points (17 goals, 38 assists).
Eakin put Vegas back ahead with 55 seconds left in the period with his 18th as he streaked into the zone while gathering Tomas Nosek's cross-ice feed, and beat Koskinen top shelf on the glove side.
McDavid registered his NHL-best eighth consecutive multi-point game when he collected a rebound from a face-off win and fed Draisaitl, who was waiting on the doorstep tie it again with 43rd just 22 seconds into the second.
