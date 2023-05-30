Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NHL·New

Golden Knights blank Stars in Game 6 to set up Stanley Cup final with Panthers

The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Dallas Stars 6-o on the road in Game 6 on Monday to clinch the NHL Western Conference title and advance to the Stanley Cup final, where they'll face the Florida Panthers.

Karlsson (twice), Carrier, Kolesar, Marchessault, Amadio score for Vegas in 5-0 victory

CBC Sports ·
Three hockey players are seen celebrating a goal as members of the audience watch on from behind the glass.
Golden Knights' William Karlsson, middle, celebrates one of his two goals in a 6-0 win over the host Stars in Game 6 on Monday that lifted Vegas to the NHL Western Conference title. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Dallas Stars 6-o on the road in Game 6 on Monday to clinch the NHL Western Conference title and advance to the Stanley Cup final, where they'll face the Florida Panthers.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now