Dellandrea's pair in 3rd period helps Stars take Game 5 to stay alive in series vs. Golden Knights
Dallas attempting to become 5th team in history to win series after being down 3-0
Ty Dellandrea scored twice in a 1:27 span midway through the third period and the Dallas Stars beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 on Saturday night to stay alive in the Western Conference Final.
The Stars escaped elimination for the second game in a row and head to Dallas for Game 6 on Monday night down 3-2. Dallas is attempting to become the fifth team in NHL history to win a series after being down 3-0.
Dellandrea had the first multigoal game of his playoff career, and it helped back a 27-save performance from Jake Oettinger. Jason Robertson and Luke Glendening also scored, and Thomas Harley had two assists.
Dellandrea scored from the right circle to put Dallas ahead, the puck deflecting off Vegas defenceman Alex Pietrangelo with 9:25 left. Then, Dellandrea scored from the slot with 7:58 remaining for the Stars' first multigoal lead of the series.
The teams traded goals in the first two periods.
Jack Eichel battled two Stars players for the puck in Vegas' offensive zone, and then Barbashev swooped in and made a fantastic move to glide past Oettinger and score with 6:24 left in the first period. The Stars wasted little time in answering when Glendening scored on a deflection less than two minutes later.
Like in the first period, the Knights had a goal in the second quickly answered by one from the Stars. Stephenson scored from the left circle at 16:40 of the period, and Robertson knocked his own rebounds 2:09 later to make it 2-2.
Stephenson tied the Knights' record with his eight playoff goal this year, and Robertson had his fifth of the series.