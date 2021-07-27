Vegas deals Vezina-winner Fleury to Chicago, Vancouver signs Garland

Reigning Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has been traded from Vegas to Chicago and is contemplating his future, according to his agent.

Allan Walsh tweeted Tuesday that Fleury had still not heard from the Golden Knights about the deal. The 36-year-old goalie did not have Chicago on his 10-team no-trade list but did not want to play for any team other than Vegas.

"Marc-Andre will be taking time to discuss his situation with his family and seriously evaluate his hockey future at this time," Walsh posted on Twitter.

While Marc-Andre Fleury still hasn’t heard from anybody with the Vegas Golden Knights, he has apparently been traded to Chicago. Marc-Andre will be taking time to discuss his situation with his family and seriously evaluate his hockey future at this time. —@walsha

It's the first time in 20 years the reigning Vezina winner was traded before the next season. Buffalo traded Dominik Hasek to Detroit on the first day of free agency in 2001.

Fleury went 26-10-0 with a 1.98 goals-against average and .928 save percentage last season. He started 16 of the Golden Knights' 19 playoff games over Robin Lehner, who is signed for four more seasons.

Lehner finished the postseason as the starter after a gaffe by Fleury late in Game 3 of the semifinals altered the series against Montreal and led coach Peter DeBoer to switch back and forth between his two goalies.

WATCH | Rob Pizzo breaks down NHL moves ahead of free agency

Recapping a crazy week in the NHL ahead of free agency Sports 4:30 Rob Pizzo catches you up on a week that saw two drafts, a flurry of trades, and controversy in Montreal. 4:30

Fleury, a three-time Stanley Cup-winner, is set to count $7 million US against the salary cap next season, and is owed $6 million in actual money. The reported return of a minor leaguer indicates the move was a salary dump by Vegas.

Among other goaltending moves around the NHL, Vancouver's Braden Holtby and San Jose's Martin Jones will become free agents after going on buyout waivers.

Holtby struggled last season with the Canucks but is only three years removed from winning the Cup with Washington.

A person with direct knowledge of talks between the Buffalo Sabres and goalie Linus Ullmark says negotiations are continuing with the hopes of reaching a deal by Wednesday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private.

Vancouver secures Garland

The Vancouver Canucks have locked up one of their latest acquisitions, signing forward Conor Garland to a five-year contract.

The club says the deal comes with an average annual value of $4.95 million.

Vancouver picked up Garland and veteran defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson in a blockbuster trade with the Arizona Coyotes ahead of the first round of the NHL entry draft on Friday.

In exchange, the Coyotes got Vancouver's first-round pick in this year's draft (No. 9), forwards Jay Beagle, Loui Eriksson and Antoine Roussel, the Canucks' second-round selection in 2022 and the team's seventh-round pick in 2023.

Garland, 25, had 39 points (12 goals, 27 assists) in 49 games with Arizona last season, and led the team in assists.

The Coyotes selected the native of Scituate, Mass., in the fifth round of the 2015 entry draft (123rd overall).

Canucks general manager Jim Benning said in a statement the team is pleased to have reached a deal with Garland, who was set to become a restricted free agent.

"He's a skilled young player, who plays hard, produces offensively and will complement our top-six forward group," Benning said.