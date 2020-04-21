Russian goalie leaves KHL for Canadiens, signs entry-level deal
The Montreal Canadiens have signed goaltender Vasili Demchenko to a one-year entry-level contract after he posted a 2.37 GAA and 14 shutouts in 212 contests for two teams in the Kontinental Hockey League.
The deal is worth $700,000 US in the NHL and $70,000 in the American Hockey League, with a signing bonus of $92,500.
Demchenko, 26, played 36 games with Chelyabinsk and Magnitogorsk in the KHL in 2019-20, compiling nine wins, a 2.77 goals-against average and .907 save percentage.
Since making his Kontinental Hockey League debut in 2011-12, the six-foot-two, 165-pound goaltender registered an 81-86-25 record in 212 contests with Chelyabinsk (198 games) and Magnitogorsk (14 games).
The native of Chelyabinsk, Russia posted 14 shutouts, a 2.37 GAA and .925 save percentage.
