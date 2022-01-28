Canucks' Miller notches 2nd career hat trick in rout of Jets, who drop 6th straight

J.T. Miller registered his second career hat trick as the Vancouver Canucks snapped a three-game winless skid with a 5-1 victory over Winnipeg on Thursday, extending the Jets' winless streak to a season-high six games.

Miller scored once on the power play and twice at even strength for the Canucks (19-19-5), giving him a team-leading 15 goals on the season. He also added an assist.

The 10-year veteran's first hat trick was March 13, 2018, when he played with the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 7-4 win over Ottawa.

Brock Boeser had a goal and two assists and Elias Pettersson contributed a goal and assist for the Canucks, who were 0-1-2 coming into the game. Luke Schenn had two assists as the team opened a four-game road trip that continues Saturday in Calgary.

Spencer Martin made 33 saves for his first career victory in his third game with Vancouver, and sixth overall. He also played three games for Colorado.

Andrew Copp scored for the Jets (17-16-7), who are 0-4-2 in their last six outings.

Making his 13th straight start for Winnipeg, Connor Hellebuyck, stopped 28 shots before 250 fans allowed at Canada Life Centre because of local COVID-19 health orders.

The victory gave Vancouver a three-game sweep in its season series against Winnipeg.

Miller and Copp scored in the first period. Miller then added two more in the second for the 3-1 lead.

Vancouver capitalized quickly on the game's first penalty. Miller sent a one-timer past Hellebuyck just 10 seconds into the man advantage at 13:23 for his 13th goal of the season.

Copp tied it two minutes later when he batted the puck into the net behind Martin for his 12th goal.

Miller made it 2-1 after he held the puck for a second, then sent a wrist shot low to Hellebuyck's far side at 5:25 of the middle period.

Winnipeg had two power plays soon after Miller's goal, but Martin withstood the pressure. Jets defenceman Nate Schmidt hit the crossbar and Copp hit the post in the period.

Miller notched his third goal at 12:55 with a shot through Hellebuyck's pads.

Boeser showed Vancouver's power-play prowess when he scored seven seconds into their second man advantage off a rebound at 1:08. Pettersson fired in a high shot at 14:00.

The Jets, who were 0-for-3 on the power play, head out for a two-game road trip starting Saturday in St. Louis.