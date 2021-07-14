Vancouver Canucks unveil branding for new Abbotsford AHL team
City was previously home to Calgary Flames' AHL affiliate Abbotsford Heat
The Vancouver Canucks' new American Hockey League affiliate will be called the Abbotsford Canucks.
The club announced the team's name on Instagram Wednesday with a short video showcasing its "Johnny Canuck" logo.
The image features a bearded lumberjack wearing skates and carrying a hockey stick, and utilizes the Vancouver Canucks' green and blue colour scheme.
The Canucks announced in May that they were relocating their AHL team from Utica, N.Y., to Abbotsford, located about 70 kilometres southeast of downtown Vancouver.
Abbotsford was previously home to the Abbotsford Heat, the Calgary Flames' AHL affiliate from 2009 to 2014.
