Canucks' comeback falls short as Blues' Vrana scores OT winner
St. Louis winger's 2nd goal of game overcomes Vancouver erasing 3-goal deficit
Jakub Vrana scored two goals, leading the Blues to a 6-5 overtime victory in St. Louis on Tuesday over the Vancouver Canucks.
The Blues improved to 5-1-1 in their past seven games. Vancouver had a three-game winning streak snapped and lost for just the third time in its last 13 games. The Canucks had won five of their previous six.
Pavel Buchnevich, Alexey Toropchenko, Justin Faulk and Robert Thomas also scored for the Blues.
Andrei Kuzmenko and Quinn Hughes scored two goals apiece, and Brock Boeser added a goal and two assists for the Canucks.
Jordan Binnington stopped 32 shots for St. Louis, which improved to 4-0-2 against the Canucks. Vancouver's Thatcher Demko fell to 2-2-1 lifetime against the Blues.
The Blues scored three unanswered goals in the second period before the Canucks scored late to take a 5-3 lead into the final period.
Vrana snapped a 2-2 tie at 7:24 and kicked off a three-goal push. Saad picked off a Boeser pass and fed Vrana, who scored on a slap shot from the top of the slot. Thomas beat Demko for a power-play goal at 12:08. On a rush, Kasperi Kapanen made a great feed to Buchnevich, who pushed it in for his 25th goal at 13:36.
