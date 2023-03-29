Content
Canucks' comeback falls short as Blues' Vrana scores OT winner

Jakub Vrana scored two goals, leading the Blues to a 6-5 overtime victory in St. Louis on Tuesday over the Vancouver Canucks.

St. Louis winger's 2nd goal of game overcomes Vancouver erasing 3-goal deficit

Warren Mayes · The Associated Press ·
A St. Louis player spreads his arms in celebration.
Blues left wing Jakub Vrana (15) reacts after scoring during a 6-5 overtime win against the Canucks on Tuesday in St. Louis. (Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

Vrana scored 28 seconds into overtime for St. Louis.

The Blues improved to 5-1-1 in their past seven games. Vancouver had a three-game winning streak snapped and lost for just the third time in its last 13 games. The Canucks had won five of their previous six.

Pavel Buchnevich, Alexey Toropchenko, Justin Faulk and Robert Thomas also scored for the Blues.

Andrei Kuzmenko and Quinn Hughes scored two goals apiece, and Brock Boeser added a goal and two assists for the Canucks.

Jordan Binnington stopped 32 shots for St. Louis, which improved to 4-0-2 against the Canucks. Vancouver's Thatcher Demko fell to 2-2-1 lifetime against the Blues.

Vancouver scored twice in the third period to tie it at 5. The Canucks narrowed the gap to 5-4 on Kuzmenko's second goal at 12:18. Hughes tied it with his second goal at 19:06 while the Canucks had an extra skater on the ice.

The Blues scored three unanswered goals in the second period before the Canucks scored late to take a 5-3 lead into the final period.

Vrana snapped a 2-2 tie at 7:24 and kicked off a three-goal push. Saad picked off a Boeser pass and fed Vrana, who scored on a slap shot from the top of the slot. Thomas beat Demko for a power-play goal at 12:08. On a rush, Kasperi Kapanen made a great feed to Buchnevich, who pushed it in for his 25th goal at 13:36.

