Tarasenko scores twice, collects 500th NHL point as Blues beat Canucks
St. Louis claims 4-1 win in 1st game of home-and-home set against Vancouver
Vladimir Tarasenko had two goals and an assist, leading the St. Louis Blues to a 4-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night.
David Perron and Marco Scandella also scored for the Blues, who had lost of three of four. Robert Thomas had two assists. Ville Husso rebounded after allowing five goals Saturday and recorded 35 saves. He is 8-3-3 in his last 14 starts.
Brad Hunt scored for Vancouver. Former Blues goal Jaroslav Halak had 25 saves.
WATCH l Tarasenko's 3-point night leads Blues past Canucks:
It was the first of a home-and-home set against the Canucks. The teams play in Vancouver on Wednesday.
St. Louis, outscored 12-4 in its last two games, jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period.
The Blues struck first when Scandella scored his second goal of the season at 6:37 of the opening period. Tarasenko's shot went over Halak. Standing in front of the net, Scandella alertly pushed the puck in for the goal.
It was the first time in six games that the Blues scored first in a game.
Perron has 14 goals in his last 13 games. Perron had an eight-game point streak (10 goals, four assists) snapped Saturday against the Hurricanes. He has posted 22 points over his last 16 games (14 goals, 8 assists).
Tarasenko's goal came just 49 seconds into the third period. Tarasenko was robbed by Halak on his first shot. The puck came back to him and he knocked in his rebound.
The Canucks cut the lead to 3-1 on a goal by Hunt at 2:13. It was Hunt's third goal this season.
Halak was pulled with 3:17 to play. Tarasenko scored an empty-net goal at 17:47.
