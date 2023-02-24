Pettersson scores OT winner with 15 seconds remaining as Canucks rally past Blues
Kuzmenko nets equalizer with 29 seconds left in regulation to help erase 2-goal deficit
Elias Pettersson scored 4:45 into overtime, and the Vancouver Canucks rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Blues on Thursday night in St. Louis.
Pettersson picked up his 28th goal when he beat goalie Jordan Binnington with a wrist shot.
St. Louis led 2-0 before Miller scored his 20th goal 9:08 into the third, and Kuzmenko tied it on his 27th in the final minute.
Rookie Tyler Tucker scored his first career goal for the Blues, and Alexey Toropchenko had a short-handed goal. Binnington made 38 saves.
Vancouver rookie Arturs Silovs had 20 stops in his third career NHL start.
WATCH | Pettersson lifts Canucks over Blues in OT:
Vancouver had a goal disallowed in the first period. Miller scored on a delayed penalty at 14:27, but it was waved off after St. Louis challenged for goaltender interference.
The Blues scored a short-handed goal when Toropchenko beat Silovs on a breakaway at 15:29. Pavel Buchnevich intercepted a pass and fed the streaking Toropechenko for his fifth of the season.
St. Louis went up 2-0 on a wrist shot by Tucker at 6:45 of the second. The Canucks challenged the play, arguing the goal was scored on a high stick by Ivan Barbashev, but the original call stood. Barbashev got his 100th career assist.
Miller scored a short-handed goal on a wrist shot. He has 11 points in his last 10 games.
Vancouver centre Aatu Raty, who was acquired from the Islanders in the Bo Horvat trade, made his Canucks debut.
The Canucks host the Boston Bruins on Saturday.
