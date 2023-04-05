Kraken score 5 unanswered goals to down Canucks

Jordan Eberle scored and notched an assist Tuesday as the Seattle Kraken came all the way back to beat the Canucks 5-2 in Vanouver.

Yanni Gourde, Brandon Tanev, Jayden Schwartz and Matty Beniers — into an empty net — added goals for the Kraken (43-26-8).

Martin Jones made 16 saves as the Canucks registered just 18 shots.

Seattle was coming off an 8-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Monday and collected consecutive wins for the first time since March 7.

Elias Pettersson and Anthony Beauvillier scored for the Canucks (34-36-7), who saw their losing skid stretch to four games.

Vancouver's Collin Delia stopped 23-of-28 shots.

The home side took a 2-0 lead midway through the first period, but managed just nine shots across the second and third.

A mystifying goal from Pettersson opened the scoring 4:31 into Tuesday's game.

Andrei Kuzmenko put the puck on Pettersson's stick in the Kraken crease and the Swedish centre pulled it behind his back before tipping it into the net for his 37th goal of the season.

Vancouver took a two-goal cushion 13:09 into the first when Jones slid across his crease to cover Conor Garland as he drove the net.

The Canucks winger appeared poised to launch a slapshot, but instead sliced a no-look pass across the slot to Beauvillier, who fired the puck behind the out-of-position netminder for his 18th of the season.

Seattle mounts comeback

Gourde cut Seattle's deficit to 2-1 midway through the first. His shot sailed through the legs of Vancouver centre Nils Aman and past Delia stick side at the 16:58 mark.

An ugly second period proved to be Vancouver's undoing.

The Canucks had a prime opportunity to add to their tally early in the frame with 55 seconds of five-on-three hockey, but struggled to get a shot off.

Instead, Tanev whipped a wrist shot past Delia off a short-handed two-on-one 5:07 into the period, levelling the score at 2-2.

The Kraken took the lead 10:40 into the period after the Canucks coughed up the puck at the goal line. Eberle picked it up and blasted a quick shot in off the crossbar for his 18th of the season.

A power-play tally boosted the visitor's advantage to 4-2 after Pettersson was called for interference.

Daniel Sprong sent a shot through traffic from the top of the slot and Eberle got a piece of it before Schwartz tipped it in past Delia for his 20th of the campaign 16:14 into the second.

Seattle went 1-for-4 with the man advantage Tuesday, while Vancouver was 0-for-5.

Beniers sealed the score at 5-2 with one minute left on the game clock, sending a shot into the empty net from deep in Kraken territory.