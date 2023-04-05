Kraken score 5 unanswered goals to down Canucks
Eberle leads way for Seattle with game-winning goal, assist
Jordan Eberle scored and notched an assist Tuesday as the Seattle Kraken came all the way back to beat the Canucks 5-2 in Vanouver.
Martin Jones made 16 saves as the Canucks registered just 18 shots.
Seattle was coming off an 8-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Monday and collected consecutive wins for the first time since March 7.
Elias Pettersson and Anthony Beauvillier scored for the Canucks (34-36-7), who saw their losing skid stretch to four games.
WATCH | Eberle buries winner:
Vancouver's Collin Delia stopped 23-of-28 shots.
The home side took a 2-0 lead midway through the first period, but managed just nine shots across the second and third.
A mystifying goal from Pettersson opened the scoring 4:31 into Tuesday's game.
Andrei Kuzmenko put the puck on Pettersson's stick in the Kraken crease and the Swedish centre pulled it behind his back before tipping it into the net for his 37th goal of the season.
THIS DUO ❗️<br>Kuzy with the moves, EP40 with the finish! <a href="https://t.co/BJMHTyL4mo">pic.twitter.com/BJMHTyL4mo</a>—@Canucks
Vancouver took a two-goal cushion 13:09 into the first when Jones slid across his crease to cover Conor Garland as he drove the net.
The Canucks winger appeared poised to launch a slapshot, but instead sliced a no-look pass across the slot to Beauvillier, who fired the puck behind the out-of-position netminder for his 18th of the season.
Seattle mounts comeback
Gourde cut Seattle's deficit to 2-1 midway through the first. His shot sailed through the legs of Vancouver centre Nils Aman and past Delia stick side at the 16:58 mark.
An ugly second period proved to be Vancouver's undoing.
The Canucks had a prime opportunity to add to their tally early in the frame with 55 seconds of five-on-three hockey, but struggled to get a shot off.
Instead, Tanev whipped a wrist shot past Delia off a short-handed two-on-one 5:07 into the period, levelling the score at 2-2.
A power-play tally boosted the visitor's advantage to 4-2 after Pettersson was called for interference.
Seattle went 1-for-4 with the man advantage Tuesday, while Vancouver was 0-for-5.
Beniers sealed the score at 5-2 with one minute left on the game clock, sending a shot into the empty net from deep in Kraken territory.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?