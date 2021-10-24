Horvat, Garland score in 3rd period as Canucks spoil expansion Kraken home debut
Comeback victory caps successful 6-game road trip for Vancouver to begin season
Bo Horvat scored his second goal of the game on a power play with 7:08 remaining, and Conor Garland scored on a breakaway three minutes later as the Vancouver Canucks spoiled the home debut of the Seattle Kraken with a 4-2 win on Saturday night.
Justin Dowling added an empty-net goal for Vancouver in the final moments that sent disappointed Seattle fans to the exits, and capped a successful six-game road trip for the Canucks (3-2-1) to begin the season.
Vince Dunn scored the first goal in Climate Pledge Arena in the closing seconds of the first period, and Mark Giordano gave Seattle a 2-1 lead with his first goal of the season early in the third period. But Seattle couldn't hold a third-period lead for the second time in its six games.
Canucks spoil Kraken's home debut for second-straight victory:
Thatcher Demko was excellent in goal for Vancouver with 29 saves. He kept the Canucks in the game in the second period when Seattle controlled most of the action but was unable to score.
Philipp Grubauer made 22 saves for Seattle.
Opening night under the roof of the reconstructed billion-dollar arena was three years in the making, but even longer for sports fans in the Seattle region who have desperately waited for a winter sports team to return after the departure of the SuperSonics.
Those in Seattle blue had to wait for the final seconds of the first period to finally erupt.
After an extended stretch of possession in the Vancouver zone, the puck was cycled to Dunn. With the period about to end, Dunn flicked a wrist shot past Demko with 4.6 seconds left for the first goal in the new building.
The Canucks will now open a seven-game homestand on Tuesday night against Minnesota. The Kraken will host Montreal on Tuesday night.
