Miller scores OT winner as Canucks hold off Sharks late rally
San Jose tied the game with 0.6 seconds remaining
J.T. Miller scored with 2:21 remaining in overtime after Vancouver allowed a tying goal in the final second of regulation, giving the Canucks a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.
Vancouver appeared set to win it in regulation when Conor Garland scored with 5:37 remaining and then the Canucks cleared the puck out of their own zone with less than 10 seconds to go.
But the Sharks made one last rush and Alexander Barabanov tied it with 0.6 seconds remaining, forcing Vancouver into overtime.
Brock Boeser, Quinn Hughes and Vasily Podkolzin also for Vancouver. Thatcher Demko made 24 saves.
Timo Meier had two power-play goals and Logan Couture also scored, but it wasn't to prevent San Jose's winless streak to stretch to five games. Reimer made 22 saves.
The Canucks thoroughly dominated the first period, outshooting the Sharks 15-4 and scoring twice in the final 5:06.
Vancouver added on late in the period when Jake Middleton sent a clearing attempt right to Hughes, whose knuckling shot from the point bounced off the ice and beat Reimer.
The Sharks found their game in the second period and got back into it thanks to a fortunate bounce. Couture's centering pass knocked off defenseman Tyler Myers' stick and into the net for the first goal.
Then after Podkolzin restored the two-goal lead for Vancouver, Meier beat Demko from the circle on the power play to make it 3-2 headed to the third.
Meier then added his 23rd of the season and second of the game on the power play 45 seconds into the third off a good pass from Tomas Hertl to tie the game.
